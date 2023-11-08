WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One month after war broke out between Israel and Hamas, Brandis University in Waltham made the move to no longer support the campus chapter of the national group “Students for Justice in Palestine.”

The university claims that the student group was supporting Hamas. The SJP responded to the university’s decision online saying “This comes as a part of Brandeis University, an institution that values social justice, trying to silence us from speaking our truth.”

In the weeks following this decision, the SJP filed a petition against the university’s support of Israel.