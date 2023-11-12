CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several pet food brands that were manufactured by Mid America Pet Food were recalled on Thursday for possible salmonella contamination.

According to the CDC, the brands that were impacted are Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member’s Mark products.

Seven cases have been reported, and one person has been hospitalized due to this outbreak, most of the sick people in this outbreak are infants. People have been getting sick from touching the dog food, touching things like dog bowls that contained the dog food, or touching the poop or saliva of dogs that were fed the dog food. This recall has also expanded to some cat food products as well.

The recalled foods have best-by dates before October 31, 2024, and have been produced at the company’s Mount Pleasant, Texas, location, and the products were distributed to distributors and retailers throughout the U.S.

The recall also impacts several of the bag sizes, such as 5, 15, 16, 30, 40 and 50-pound bags.

Some of the brands had already been recalled for possible salmonella contamination, such as one lot of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus, and three lots of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.

The CDC is recommending everyone throw away the recalled products in a sealed trash bag and then place them in a sealed trash can. This is so wildlife cannot get to it. Clean any surfaces and items, such as pet items like bowls, that might have touched the recalled pet food.

Some of the symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea that is bloody, vomiting, and dehydration. Most pets don’t get sick from Salmonella and have no symptoms, but they can spread the germ through their poop and saliva.

If you think you, your child, or your pet may have salmonella, contact your doctor or vet immediately. Investigators are trying to identify any other products that might be contaminated.