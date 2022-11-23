Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Massachusetts using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Massachusetts breweries have the tastiest offerings.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Massachusetts

#5. Idle Hands Craft Ales

– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:

— #86. Six Seam (New England IPA)

#4. Clown Shoes

– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:

— #81. Breakfast Exorcism (American Imperial Stout)

#3. Boston Beer Company (Samuel Adams)

– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:

— #45. Samuel Adams Utopias (American Strong Ale)

#2. Trillium Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 37

– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:

— #11. Headroom (New England IPA)

— #12. Double Dry Hopped Congress Street (New England IPA)

— #13. Fort Point Pale Ale – Double Dry Hopped (American Pale Ale)

#1. Tree House Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 60

– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:

— #1. King Julius (New England IPA)

— #2. King JJJuliusss (New England IPA)

— #3. Very Hazy (New England IPA)

You may also like: Famous actors from Massachusetts