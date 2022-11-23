In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Massachusetts using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Massachusetts breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#5. Idle Hands Craft Ales
– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:
— #86. Six Seam (New England IPA)
#4. Clown Shoes
– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:
— #81. Breakfast Exorcism (American Imperial Stout)
#3. Boston Beer Company (Samuel Adams)
– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:
— #45. Samuel Adams Utopias (American Strong Ale)
#2. Trillium Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 37
– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:
— #11. Headroom (New England IPA)
— #12. Double Dry Hopped Congress Street (New England IPA)
— #13. Fort Point Pale Ale – Double Dry Hopped (American Pale Ale)
#1. Tree House Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Massachusetts: 60
– Highest ranked beers in Massachusetts:
— #1. King Julius (New England IPA)
— #2. King JJJuliusss (New England IPA)
— #3. Very Hazy (New England IPA)
