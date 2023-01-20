BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Overnight bridge and guardrail repair work will be taking place on the Massachusetts Turnpike (I-90) beginning Sunday night.

On 8:00 p.m. Sunday, through 8:30 p.m. Thursday, work will be done at different locations both eastbound and westbound in Blandford, West Stockbridge, Montgomery, and Russell.

Drivers should expect delays due to lane closures and reduced speed.

The location and schedule for the work will be as follows:

Blandford

Guardrail repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 28.5 in the breakdown lane on Sunday, January 22, and on Monday, January 23, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following mornings.

Guardrail repair work will be conducted on I-90 westbound at mile marker 24.0 in the breakdown lane on Sunday, January 22, and on Monday, January 23, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following mornings.

West Stockbridge

Guardrail repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 4.1 in the median on Sunday, January 22, and on Monday, January 23, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following mornings.

Montgomery/ Russell

Bridge work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36.0 on Thursday, January 26, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A 15-minute rolling roadblock will be required in each direction at 8:00 p.m.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.