WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater that resulted in the death of the driver on Friday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 3:04 a.m. on Friday, a 2017 Ford Explorer was northbound traveling fast when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The Explorer caught fire with the passengers trapped inside. The 43-year-old man driving from Brockton died. The 40-year-old woman passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the State Police-Middleborough Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County.