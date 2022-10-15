BROOKLINE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police chief over in Brookline was fired on Friday, after an investigation revealed he had violated the department’s sexual harassment policy, among others.

Chief Ashley Gonzales was sworn in in June, and in August, the town of Brookline said they had been made aware of allegations against him. The town hired an independent investigation firm to review the accusations, which culminated in Gonzalez’s disciplinary hearing and ultimate firing on Friday.

Currently the department’s deputy superintendent is serving as acting police chief.