FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium is hosting Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band as part of their 2023 world tour.

The show at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for Thursday, August 24th, and Saturday, August 26th. According to a news release sent to 22News, tickets are still available for Saturday’s show at Ticketmaster.com.

The shows starts at 7:30 p.m., and concertgoers are being asked to arrive early, parking lots open at 3:30 p.m., and gates open at 5:30 p.m. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. For ticket holders that want to park on the stadium side of Route 1, prepaid parking passes are available for $50.

The stadium does not allow bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet unless it is in a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag. Prohibited items include the following:

GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Lights and battery packs are not permitted on signage, clothing, or any other objects.

Signs can be brought in however, they cannot be larger than 11” x 17”.

Bruce Springsteen’s world tour began on February 1 in Tampa featuring a 28-song set that included fan favorites like “Born To Run,” “Prove It All Night,” and “Wrecking Ball,” with The E Street Band.