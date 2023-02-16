Sturbridge Fire Department put out a brush fire on New Boston Road.

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Sturbridge Fire Department was called to a brush fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to the department’s social media, they received a call shortly after 3pm of a reported brush fire in the area of 311 New Boston Road.

Responding firefighters found an area of 100 feet by 100 feet on fire. It was contained and extinguished quickly. No injuries were reported.

Sturbridge Police also responded to the call and are investigating unconfirmed reports that the fire may have been caused by a firework device.