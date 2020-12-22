Buckets of winter coats, food, hygiene items donated for veterans and homeless in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement officers are making sure our veterans and those living without a place to call home stay healthy and warm this holiday season.

Hundreds of buckets compiled by the Massachusetts Military Foundation and the Kraft Family were shipped from Gillette Stadium to the Big E Fairgrounds Tuesday.

The buckets contain winter coats, food, and personal hygiene items for veterans in need and homeless communities.

Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth believes the buckets will provide comfort and stability to Massachusetts’ most vulnerable populations.

“It’s just a great thing to give them. The hands of our men and women that are out on the frontlines dealing with these people, to be able to have one of these buckets in the trunk of their cruisers so as they come across a homeless person or somebody in need, they can hand them out. And also there’s information in every bucket on where to call and how to reach out for further help if they need it,” said Farnsworth.

Police departments from all four western Massachusetts counties showed up at the Big E Tuesday to collect the buckets and prepare them for distribution in their communities.