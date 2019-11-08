Buffalo Wild Wings employee dead, others ill after chemical incident in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Buffalo Wild Wings employee is dead, and several others are ill after being exposed to a strong cleaning agent in the food at the sports-bar chain’s Burlington location Thursday night.

Interim chief of the Burlington Fire Department, Michael Patterson, described the situation as “a serious hazardous material incident” at the sports bar, located at 15 South Avenue.

The initial report was for a chemical reaction in the kitchen area around 5:36 p.m. Upon arrival, Burlington firefighters found the employee suffering from nausea after breathing in the unidentified chemical. He was rushed to Leahy Hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced dead.

The Buffalo Wild Wings was evacuated, and a Tier 1 hazmat team has been called.

Chief Patterson said several other people have checked themselves into the hospital as a result of the incident. Anyone who was in the restaurant at the time and believes they may be affected by the incident is urged to seek medical treatment immediately.

The sports-bar will be closed for the night while the investigation continues, and crews work to make sure the building is safe.