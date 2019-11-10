Buffalo Wild Wings reopens after manager is killed

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) – The Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington reopened late Saturday morning after its general manager died Thursday evening in an accident involving cleaning chemicals.

“When I heard they were opening, I wanted to come here and pay my respects,” said customer Keith Currier.

Currier was one of a handful of customers that trickled into Buffalo Wild Wings shortly after 11 a.m.

The Burlington restaurant opening its doors for the first time since general manager Ryan Baldera died in a freak accident involving chemicals.

“Sad certainly for the victim and the others that were hurt,” Currier said. “I didn’t know you could die using those chemicals.”

Investigators said another worker was scrubbing the floors Thursday night with a bleach based cleaner, when an acidic solution apparently tipped over.

Ryan tried to squeegee the toxic mix away unknowingly inhaling the lethal fumes.

“We were here 10 minutes before it all went down,” said Currier. “My wife was at Lahey later on, it smelled like really strong bleach but hey it’s how it goes man.”

Thirteen people ended up going to the hospital but only Baldera lost his life.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for the 32-year-old and his newborn son. While a message posted to the front of the restaurant is offering prayer to Baldera’s family and coworkers.

“I was saying my little prayer to him, like I was saying I knew him, he was a hard guy to work with but he always had your jokes, he was a good guy. He always took care of his workers, always made sure they came first,” Currier said.