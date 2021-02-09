Burn Awareness Week: Tips to prevent electrical fires, burns

(WWLP) – National Burn Awareness Week is from February 7 to the 13 and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has tips for residents to prevent electrical fires and burns.

This year’s theme from the American Burn Association is Electrical Safety from Amps to Zap (A to Z).

According to Massachusetts Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth, While most electrical burn injuries occur in the work environment 48% over the past 10 years, in 2019 an 11-year old suffered an electrical burn.

Electrical fires are the second leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts. These are some easy steps residents can take to prevent electrical fires and burns:

Using major appliances safely

Charging phones and laptops on hard surfaces

Switching to LED lightbulbs

Installing outlet covers

Storing batteries safely

“Burn Awareness Week is an opportunity for fire, health, and medical professionals to review some simple safety steps people can take to prevent burn injuries at home, at work, and outdoors,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said.

Tips to prevent electrical fires and burns provided by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services:

Plug major appliances like space heaters and air conditioners directly into wall outlets. Don’t use extension cords or power strips with them

Charge laptops and cellphones on hard surfaces. Don’t charge them on soft surfaces like beds or upholstered furniture

Unplug any device powered by lithium-ion batteries (like a hoverboard) once they are charged-up. Don’t overcharge or leave them charging unattended or overnight

Turn heating pads, electric blankets, and space heaters off before sleeping

Learn how to react to a fire in the microwave oven: Keep the door shut and unplug it if safe to do so

As a general rule, don’t put metal in the microwave (check your owner’s manual for specific packaging that might be allowed, but don’t gamble if you are not sure.)

Keep battery terminals (positive and negative ends) from coming in contact with each other or with other metals. Tape the ends if you are storing them loosely in a drawer

According to Mieth, The leading type of burn for all age groups is a scald burn caused by hot liquids such as hot drinks, cooking liquids, and tap water. The leading burn problem in Massachusetts is hot liquid scalds to children under five.

Hot Drink Safety