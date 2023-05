FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – State troopers paid a special tribute to one of their own who was killed in the line of duty.

State Police Academy classmates of Trooper Tamar Bucci gathered at Gillette Stadium Thursday morning. The event was the kickoff for a journey they’re making to Washington, D.C. called “Burpees for Bucci.” They’re going to stop in each state along the way, doing exercises and performing acts of kindness.

Trooper Bucci died in a crash on I-93 north of Boston back in March of 2022.