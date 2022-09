STURBRUDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bus that was driving down the Mass Pike westbound caught fire around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Video courtesy of Michael J. Chechile

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, the bus driver recognized the danger and got all the passengers off without any injuries. Massachusetts state police are still on the scene waiting on clean up crews.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.