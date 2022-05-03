BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Grant funding is now available for taxi, livery, and hackney operators through MassDevelopment for safety and business improvements.

The Taxi & Livery Business Support Grant Program is set up to help provide monetary support to obtain products and services to improve competitiveness and enhance safety.

Grants of up to $40,000 are available for dispatch systems, technology-enabled ride-hailing systems, safety enhancements for drivers and passengers, business consultant services, and other equipment. Taxi and livery industry associations can apply for grants of up to $250,000 for systems or other aggregated improvements, including marketing campaigns.

The Taxi & Livery Business Support Grant Program awarded 85 grants totaling $4,465,619 since its creation in 2020, helping 104 small businesses operating in the taxi and livery industries and two taxi and livery industry associations.

Request for Proposals must be submitted by by June 10, 2022.