Businesses pushing for legal sports betting in Massachusetts as March Madness kicks off

(WWLP) – March Madness is officially here!

College basketball is a $1-billion business, and now, Massachusetts businesses want in on some of that revenue.

Restaurants and bars see a boost to business during any sports playoff season, but now they argue more revenue can be brought in from sports betting.

It’s not legal yet in Massachusetts, but many surrounding states have legalized it, so now local businesses are teaming up to get sports betting legalized.

Ryan McCollum of RMC Strategies told 22News, “If you can bet on what numbers are going to pop up you should be able to bet on the result of a Celtics game, but we are also getting a lot of support from mayors around the state the mayors see it as a great way to help their small local businesses. There’s more revenue for the cities and towns.”

Currently, there are about a dozen sports betting bills filed within the legislature, but they’ll need to be voted on and sent to the governor for approval.