HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – From the Eastfield Mall officially closing to the sudden closure of Debby Wong in Ware, dozens of restaurants and stores have closed over the last year.

Some of the biggest closures this year included the Christmas Tree Shops in Holyoke, Riff’s Joint in Easthampton, and recreational marijuana business, Trulieve in Northampton as well as their growing facility in Holyoke.

These are some of the businesses that closed in 2023:

Christmas Tree Shops in Holyoke

Greek Place Holyoke Mall

Eastfield Mall in Springfield (However, most businesses have reopened elsewhere)

Meriyem’s Café & Bazaar – Northampton

Riff’s Joint in Easthampton

Gregory’s Restaurant & Pizza Pug in Wilbraham

Trulieve in Northampton

Trulieve growing facility in Holyoke

Friendly’s in Palmer

David’s Bridal locations in western Massachusetts

Hanna Devine’s in Ware

Debbie Wong in Ware

Bed Bath and Beyond in Hadley and Pittsfield

Bounce! Springfield

Baker Office Supply in Greenfield

Huntington Country Store in Huntington

Ted’s Boot Shop in Northampton

Carr Hardware in Enfield, Connecticut

In addition, the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Northampton was expected to close this year but has delayed that closing until at least March of 2024.