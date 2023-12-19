HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – From the Eastfield Mall officially closing to the sudden closure of Debby Wong in Ware, dozens of restaurants and stores have closed over the last year.
Some of the biggest closures this year included the Christmas Tree Shops in Holyoke, Riff’s Joint in Easthampton, and recreational marijuana business, Trulieve in Northampton as well as their growing facility in Holyoke.
These are some of the businesses that closed in 2023:
- Christmas Tree Shops in Holyoke
- Greek Place Holyoke Mall
- Eastfield Mall in Springfield (However, most businesses have reopened elsewhere)
- Meriyem’s Café & Bazaar – Northampton
- Riff’s Joint in Easthampton
- Gregory’s Restaurant & Pizza Pug in Wilbraham
- Trulieve in Northampton
- Trulieve growing facility in Holyoke
- Friendly’s in Palmer
- David’s Bridal locations in western Massachusetts
- Hanna Devine’s in Ware
- Debbie Wong in Ware
- Bed Bath and Beyond in Hadley and Pittsfield
- Bounce! Springfield
- Baker Office Supply in Greenfield
- Huntington Country Store in Huntington
- Ted’s Boot Shop in Northampton
- Carr Hardware in Enfield, Connecticut
In addition, the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Northampton was expected to close this year but has delayed that closing until at least March of 2024.
