Buying travel insurance can be beneficial during trips

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As you make your summer plans, you may want to purchase travel insurance.

There are different types of insurance policies you can purchase before going on a trip. Some will cover cancellations if you fall ill or a loved one dies but will require doctors notes or some type of documentation.

Other insurances allow you to cancel a trip and get your money back no questions asked. The cost of this type of insurance varies depending on the cost of your trip.

Travel insurance agent Sue Miller told 22News, “Say all-inclusive vacation, it’s usually about $130 dollars per person. Not only is it cancellation insurance, but it also kicks in as medical insurance when you’re outside the country. If your insurance policy didn’t work it kicks in for that. It also protects luggage. There’s a lot of reasons to take it out.”

Some travel insurance can also help cover incidentals if you’re stuck at an airport after a canceled flight.