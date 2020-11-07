California added to Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order

BOSTON (WWLP) – California has been removed from the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order this week.

According to the state Department of Public Health, the order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

A state must have less than 10 daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate below 5 percent, all in a 7 day average, to be considered a low-risk state.

Low-risk states currently are:

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Maine

New Hampshire

New York

Vermont

Washington

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state, not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result in a $500 fine per day.