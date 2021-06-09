Calling hours for Worcester police officer to be held Wednesday

The Worcester Police Department identified the officer as 38-year-old Enmanuel Familia. (Worcester Police Department)

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening for Worcester Police Officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia.

The 38-year-old officer died on Friday while trying to rescue a drowning teenage boy in a pond. Both Familia and 14-year-old Troy Love died in the incident at Green Hill Park.

Familia’s wake will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night at St. John’s Catholic Church in Worcester where a funeral Mass will be held on Thursday.

“The Worcester Police Department has lost a brother, friend, and a partner,” Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent said on Friday during a news conference. “The city of Worcester has lost a hero. We will remember and honor his selfless devotion to Worcester, and his ultimate sacrifice to save someone he didn’t know.”

Familia was a five-year veteran of the police department with a wife and two children.