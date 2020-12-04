Cambridge man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Cambridge man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court in Boston to child pornography offenses.

Robert Wharton, 31, pleaded guilty to charges from July, for receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Wharton electronically transmitted funds to another individual for access to internet links containing child pornography. Child pornography was also discovered on Wharton’s phone.

Wharton faces a minimum sentence of five to 20 years in prison, a mandatory of five to life of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Wharton’s court sentencing is scheduled for April, 2021.