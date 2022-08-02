WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Senate, City of Westfield, and House of Representatives extended their congratulations at a grand opening in Westfield to the co-owners of Camelot Jewelers.

Co-owners Matthew Harris and Matthew Turgeon soft opened their store in July of 2021 and had an official ceremony Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Due to economic uncertainties, one co-owner of Camelot Jewelers says there have been some reservations about opening a new business in these unprecedented times.

“I was just a little bit nervous opening during a pandemic because of the uncertainty in today’s day and age. We don’t even know what’s coming around the next bend or even the next year for that matter.” Matthew Turgeon, co-owner of Camelot Jewelers

There were a lot of customers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony with food trucks and goodie bags for purchases of $150 or more, and an all-day balloon sale giving customers the chance to win 50 percent off.