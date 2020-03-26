Campaign calls for Gov. Baker to extend state filing deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The federal tax deadline is extended to July 15 but the Massachusetts state deadline is still April 15.

The federal government recently extended its deadline to relieve taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now

The Massachusetts Society of CPA’s launched a campaign asking state-reps and senators to pressure the state government to extend the deadline.

22News spoke to an attorney who says multiple state organizations are asking the governor to extend the state filing deadline to match the federal one so that taxpayers aren’t burdened with two dates.

“By Massachusetts not following the fed at the current time, they’re forcing everybody in Massachusetts to not take advantage of the relief that the White House was trying to extend to Americans,’ said Paul Mancinone, attorney, and CPA in Springfield.

The federal government is still encouraging people to file as soon as possible and not wait until the new deadline. Mancinone says that for those who already filed their returns this season, the deadline change does not impact them.