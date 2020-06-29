Can Massachusetts avoid a surge in Covid-19 cases?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Covid-19 cases are soaring in sunbelt states like Florida and Texas, a different story for Massachusetts and New York, states with a slower reopening process.

In Springfield, cases continue to stay down, and city leaders want to make sure it stays that way. Helen Caulton-Harris, Commissioner of Springfield Health, and Human Services told residents just because cases have gone down we shouldn’t relax just yet.

“Don’t get lulled into thinking this virus is over. Don’t get lulled in that chart, where the cases are going down. We want to continue to look good so I’m asking you to not get complacent,” said Caulton-Harris.

With coronavirus cases rising in many other states, will we see a resurgence here? Baystate Health said much of that depend will depend on how serious people take mask-wearing and social distancing. Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack is concerned that summer travel could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“What we’re doing today is keeping a lid on the low level of the virus but if all of a sudden we bring in a hundred people who are infected, yeah we could then see a resurgence,” Dr. Keroack said.

Dr. Keroack told 22News mask-wearing was a big reason why Asian countries like South Korea did a good job containing the spread of the virus. He said masks or face coverings are 90 percent effective at preventing the transmission of the virus.

Dr. Keroack said there are more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases each day in the U.S., along with 600 deaths.