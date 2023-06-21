BOSTON (WWLP) – The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network held a lobby day at the State House Wednesday.

Cancer is a word that no one wants to hear, but unfortunately, it’s all too common. The American Cancer Society is working to expand coverage for testing that could save lives. Survivors, advocates and medical professionals gathered in the Great Hall to advocate for biomarker testing.

Biomarker testing is the analysis of a cancer patient’s tissue, blood or other specimen for the presence of a biomarker. That analysis is then used to help determine the best treatment for a patient. This can save a patient from unnecessary treatment, and most importantly, save a patient’s time.

“Without biomarker testing, my treatment wouldn’t have been as severe, especially with anxiety that comes with cancer, and just being a person with anxiety, knowing that biomarkers will catch anything that might go wrong in the future, caught the level of radiation needed and the targeted treatments. I know that I can stay healthy because of those biomarker tests,” Maggie Buswick, a cancer survivor told 22News.

Not everyone has access to biomarker testing. The bill the group is advocating for creates guidelines to “align coverage of biomarker testing” with evidence.

According to the American Cancer Society, people of color, and in particular black people, are not benefiting from biomarker testing the same way white people are. There are also lower rates of testing in community settings.

Four other states have all recently passed legislation to expand coverage of biomarker testing. The group is hoping Massachusetts will be next.

