LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Yvonne Williams, recently honored by 22News as a remarkable woman, shared her gift to inspire at Longmeadow’s JGS Lifecare Campus of Care on Wednesday.

First, you should know that at one time Yvonne Williams was given less than six months to live, as she overcame four different types of Cancer. Looking back now on that dreaded prognosis, this native of Trinidad who made western Massachusetts her home years ago carries a message that made a profound impact on all who listen.

“I’m here to encourage. My story of being victorious over Cancer for over seventeen years. I’ve encouraged others not to give up. and to always present.” Yvonne William’s message is heard loud and clear to her audience at Ruth’s house assisted living, and others who attended virtually. Like with the 22News recognition this past spring, agencies honoring her can reaffirm they made the right choice.

“She is an example of strength and she shares that strength, wisdom and encouragement,” said Kimberly O’Connor, VNA Homecare and Hospice.

Yvonne Williams, mother, grandmother, fundraising professional in the non-profit sector, and cancer survivor continues to share her message with all who will listen and humbly receive the accolades to those who have listened to her inspiring message of overcoming adversity.