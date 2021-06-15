Candidate for governor Danielle Allen visits Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Harvard professor and former Amherst College trustee is now in the race for governor.

Danielle Allen announced her candidacy on Monday. If elected next year, she would become the first elected female governor of Massachusetts and the first black woman to be governor of any state.

Allen becomes the second democrat to announce a run for governor in 2022, former Pittsfield State Senator Ben Downing made an announcement earlier this year.

Governor Baker hasn’t yet announced whether he plans to run for a third term.

Allen is scheduled to visit Dewey’s Jazz Lounge located at 232 Worthington Street in Springfield at 2 p.m.