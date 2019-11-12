Cannabis Control Commission orders quarantine on marijuana vaping products

BOSTON (WWLP) – On the day that the moratorium on medical marijuana vape sales was set to end, the Cannabis Control Commission issued a quarantine on all marijuana vaping products, except for those for medical use that are designed exclusively for marijuana flower.



The quarantine includes vape pens, vape cartridges, aerosol products, and inhalers.

In a news release sent to 22News from the commission, their decision came following a new CDC report connecting vitamin E acetate to vaping-related illnesses.

“The Commission’s existing testing regulations and protocols do not require testing for vitamin E acetate,” the release states. “Based on current manufacturing processes, it is possible that legal marijuana products sold in the state could contain vitamin E acetate or other potential ingredients of concern. As part of the Commission’s quarantine order issued Tuesday, licensed Marijuana Establishments and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers are required to quarantine products on administrative hold in the state’s mandated seed-to-sale tracking system of record. “



