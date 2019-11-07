Cannabis Control Commission to review medical marijuana vape ruling

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A superior court judge has ordered the state to end its ban on the sale of vaping products for medical marijuana patients.

According to the judge’s ruling, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health does not have the authority to halt the sale of medical marijuana vaping products; only the Cannabis Control Commission has that power. For that reason, Governor Baker’s emergency regulations are likely invalid.

Because of the ruling, patients may be able to access medical marijuana vaping products as early as this coming Tuesday, but the Cannabis Control Commission could implement emergency regulations of their own.

A spokeswoman for the Cannabis Control Commission told 22News the agency is planning to meet Thursday to review the ruling.

Since the vaping ban began back in September, officials at INSA in Easthampton say they have lost some revenue, but are hopeful that they will be able to regain the business they lost in the coming months.

This ruling only affects medical marijuana vaping products, and not recreational marijuana or other types of vaping products.