WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) reports that adult use marijuana establishments have surpassed $4-billion in gross sales since stores opened in November 2018.

The amount passes the $3-billion mark reported on May 18, 2022. Read the breakdown of sales and product distribution here.

In 2022 Massachusetts saw the openings of 71 marijuana retailers, 3 marijuana couriers and 4 marijuana delivery operators, generating $1,483,898,510 in sales for calendar year 2022.

“Consumers’ demand for tested, quality cannabis products remains strong since Massachusetts became the first East Coast state to open adult-use stores in 2018 and delivery service in 2021,” Commission Executive Director Shawn Collins said. “As new jurisdictions come online, I am confident that licensees in the Commonwealth will maintain the competitive edge by demonstrating to peers what it takes to operate a safe, effective, and equitable cannabis industry.”

Marijuana Establishments and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers sell products that have been tested and have detailed packaging and labeling information about product contents. They provide safe access for adults and patients seeking alternatives to buying on illegal markets. The cannabis tax revenue is used for programs including youth prevention campaigns and community reinvestment funds.

Cannabis industry sales information for the state is available by visiting the Commission’s Open Data Platform.