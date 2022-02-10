BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–The regulators on the Cannabis Control Commission, who have raised their voices in recent months to call on the Legislature to address persistent issues in the marijuana industry, on Thursday praised the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy for moving priority legislation a significant step closer to getting votes in the House and Senate.

Legislation (H 174/S 72) to put tighter restrictions on the legally-required contracts between marijuana businesses and their host communities, establish a Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund and lay the groundwork for cities and towns to allow on-site cannabis consumption establishments easily sailed out of the committee last month with a favorable recommendation. The CCC had officially asked the Legislature to address all three issues.

“It’s really promising, the movement and the momentum that is building around these issues that we know are so important, and that we have been very, very vocal about,” Commissioner Ava Callender Concepcion said Thursday. “So I just want to reiterate just saying thank you. I know that there is a lot of work ahead, I know that there’s a lot of work between the two bodies, and I just look forward to see the next steps.”

The Legislature has long maintained a hands-off approach to marijuana policy but the committee’s wide-ranging cannabis bill has the support of House Speaker Ron Mariano, usually a good sign that a proposal could emerge for further debate and votes in that branch. CCC Chairman Steven Hoffman said he would not comment on the specifics of the legislation “in keeping with commission policy,” but said he is grateful for the legislative attention to the CCC’s key issues. “I recognize that nothing is certain and there are many steps left before this bill becomes law, and we stand ready to continue to collaborate with the Legislature and the executive branch going forward,” he said.