WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials found more than a dozen cannonballs at a construction site in Waltham Monday morning.

According to the Department of Fire Services Spokesperson Jake Wark, the Waltham Fire Department and State Police Bomb Squad were called to the site after a construction worker found “unexploded military ordinance” while excavating a trench.

After further inspection of the objects using X-ray diagnostics and interviewing people on the site, it was discovered that the objects were cannonballs of various sizes. The bomb squad recovered a total of 13 cannonballs lodged in the ground and inside a pipe in the trench.

The cannonballs were relocated by the Waltham Fire and Police Department and were countercharged without any problems.