DENNIS, Mass. (WWLP) – The boat crash off Cape Cod that killed a 17-year-old girl from Sherborn is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

Sadie Mauro was a rising senior and lacrosse standout at Dover-Sherborn High School. According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, she was on a boat that crashed into a jetty on July 21.

She was thrown from a boat around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, and the search for her began. The teen’s body was pulled from the water a few hours later.

There have not been any charges or arrests announced in connection with the crash.