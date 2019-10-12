Cape Cod bridges in need of major repairs

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Bourne and Sagamore bridges over the Cape Cod canal are due for some major renovations.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the 85-year-old bridges will soon need some major repairs.

The Corps which oversees the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, issued a report earlier this week detailing problems with the existing infrastructure.

Each summer tourists from across Massachusetts flock to the Cape for some rest and relaxation but their travel plans could be impacted by the upcoming bridge construction.

In their report the Corps determined that replacing the bridges would be more cost effective than a $1.5 billion rehab.

The new bridges would each have six lanes, and access for bicycles and pedestrians.

The Department of Transportation has also submitted proposals for the project, in the hopes of alleviating traffic congestion and boosting local economies.

It’s estimated that by 2040 the number of vehicles crossing the two bridges could increase nearly 27 percent, from 122,000 to 154,000.

Construction on the project could start as early as 2025.