BOSTON (SHNS) – A duo of Democrats from Cape Cod asked their colleagues Tuesday to approve a bill that would apply the same disclosure and transparency requirements that exist for candidates, ballot questions and other political campaigns to spending meant to influence the outcome of warrant articles before voters at town meetings.

A majority of Massachusetts municipalities, 292 of the state’s 351 cities and towns, have a town meeting form of government. But neither open nor representative town meetings are covered under Massachusetts’ campaign finance law. That “loophole” is giving rise to spending splurges from outside groups and crowding out local voices, Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro and Rep. Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth told the Election Laws Committee on Tuesday.

“This is a very real problem, and Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket really serve as the canary in the coal mine for what we can expect with increasing political engagement at town meeting if we don’t close this loophole,” Cyr said. “We have strong municipal government here in Massachusetts. But that idea is really built that those who make and build their livelihoods and live in a town year-round are able to weigh in on the most important decisions that impact the town. And increasingly, we are seeing more and more influences of people who both live in the town and also have interests in the town — often part-timers, people of means — who are spending to influence the outcome of warrant articles at town meeting.”

The Cape lawmakers gave a string of examples of the kind of spending and political activity they are hoping to bring under the state’s campaign finance laws.

Fernandes said Airbnb was “spending money and advertising and emailing people around short-term rental regulations a few years ago.” He said that “really large corporations with billions of dollars in the bank can spend money with no limit and no real strong regulations around it,” which leads to “local voices” being drowned out.

“We need to make sure that the people we represent, our local communities, that their voices are heard, and that those voices are uplifted, and not drowned out by large spending from outside groups,” Fernandes said. “So this is all about putting power back to the people giving them a greater voice.”

In Provincetown this spring, Cyr said, a group called Provincetown Concerned Citizens for Housing Solutions “popped up” and ran a campaign to influence a town meeting decision there. And in Truro, where Cyr lives, this fall’s town meeting has been postponed several times “due to efforts led by an organization called Take Back Truro seeking to influence the vote on town articles related to affordable housing and other initiatives,” the senator said.

“Under this bill, all those activities could continue,” Cyr said. “We just have to have some transparency.”

Cyr said he and Fernandes consulted with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance as they developed their bill (H 4173 / SD 2804). Cyr said OCPF explained that there are at least some circumstances in which spending related to local decisions is subject to existing campaign finance rules.

“If the warrant article then goes to the ballot for a vote at the ballot, with say a Proposition 2½ override, then the spending and contribution limits and rules apply,” he said. “But the vast majority of warrant articles before town meeting, which are legislative bodies, do not go to the ballot and thus, it’s a bit of the Wild West.”

He added, “An individual could spend tens of thousands of dollars to influence voters. We’re seeing that happen. We’re gonna probably see more and more of that happen across Massachusetts if we don’t take action.”