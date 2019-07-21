Cape white shark encounter caught on camera

ORLEANS, Mass. (WPRI) — A group aboard a fishing boat off the Cape experienced a thrill of a lifetime Saturday; an up close encounter with a great white shark.

Doug Nelson of Franklin, Massachusetts was recording as a woman reeled in what she thought would be lunch.

Just as she was about to pull her catch aboard a white shark jumped from the water, taking the fish right off the line.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted the video on Twitter, where it has already been viewed more than 16,000 times.

The conservation group says it is a confirmed white shark sighting, which experts estimate to be about 8 feet long.

The fishing boat Columbia sails out of Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts.

