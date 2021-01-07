Capitol Chaos: Statements from Massachusetts officials

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(WWLP) – The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday afternoon with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police. The Governor of Massachusetts, state police and lawmakers issued statements and comments as the situation unfolded.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito Issue Statements on Violence at the US Capitol

“I join with Americans from every corner of the country to condemn the violence unfolding at the Capitol, and President Trump and his supporters must do the same immediately,” said Governor Baker. “The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks, perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth, and these baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop.” “The horrific violence unfolding at the Capitol is an attack on our democracy and should be condemned without qualification by President Trump and his supporters,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “It is time for all Americans to embrace a peaceful transition of power and move forward to heal our nation.”

Massachusetts State Police:

“The Massachusetts State Police continue to monitor developments related to protest activity in Washington D.C. as well as planned demonstrations in our state, and will be prepared to ensure that any protestors in our areas of jurisdiction are able to freely express their right to demonstrate provided they do so peacefully and with respect for the rights, safety, and property of others. At this time we are not aware of any expectation of violence in Massachusetts tonight; we continue to monitor developments and will be prepared for any contingencies.”

Massachusetts Representatives:

The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth. These baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 6, 2021

The President is not fit to serve. His delusions are a threat to American lives and democracy itself.



At this moment in history, what will we do?



The 25th Amendment must be invoked. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) January 7, 2021

This horrifying effort to subvert democracy isn’t just one last Trump tantrum – it’s an effort to knock out the basic pillar on which democracy is founded. A democracy in which elected leaders do not bend to the will of the voters is no democracy – it is a totalitarian state. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 7, 2021

The President incited an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol today. The 25th amendment should be invoked, and he should be removed from office. What we witnessed in Washington today was an assault on the citadel of democracy. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 7, 2021

I am currently in the Capitol complex sheltering in place. We are following Capitol Police orders and are thankful that they are keeping us safe during this violence. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 6, 2021

The President of the United States incited a violent insurrection that resulted in the desecration of the United States Capitol, our temple of democracy.



The 25th amendment should be invoked and he should be removed from office. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 7, 2021

An update. I and my staff are safe, sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021

As soon as the Capitol is secure, Congress must cast our votes affirming the results of the Electoral College so that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in January 20. This is how we respond to this assault on our democracy. By reaffirming it. Democracy will prevail. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021

Good morning Massachusetts,

Who has the right to protest in this country?

Who needs to prepare to be met with rubber bullets, tear gas in response to protest?

Who gets to walk away from a protest, and who is met with violence and arrest?

Remember to breathe, there's much to do. — Mindy Domb (@MindyForMA) January 7, 2021

“In America, you don’t get to stop the count or the transfer of power because you don’t like the results," Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru, "and every public official who has sworn an oath to defend our Constitution has a duty to affirm that sentiment right now.”https://t.co/TrRAyJGEzT — Rep. Paul W. Mark (@RepPaulMark) January 7, 2021

Today began as an opportunity to celebrate the future, but quickly evolved into one of the most shocking & awful days. I pray today's event, & its complete disregard for what this country stands for, finally brings some clarity to those who have previously chosen to look away. — Deb Goldberg (@DebGoldbergMA) January 7, 2021

Amherst:

Joint Statement from Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman and Superintendent of Amherst Regional Public Schools Michael Morris

“Like everyone else, we watched in disbelief as events unfolded at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. today. This was an assault on the very core of our democratic process and principles. The significant violence occurred while the Congress was in the process of ratifying the results of the presidential election. The seriousness of this event cannot be understated. Significantly, it interrupted an essential component of the peaceful transfer of the power of the presidency, a process that is the bedrock of our democratic government. We recognize that the images of violence and other illegal acts we saw are disturbing to both adults and children. Graphic videos of people inside the Capitol using racial slurs and other white supremacist language and flying the Confederate flag appeared frequently on the news and social media. We understand these images may provoke a wide range of emotions, and may be experienced as a trauma-inducing event. While many of us have not experienced something like this in the United States in our lifetimes, it may reopen past traumas for individuals who have experienced racial violence or witnessed insurrection in other countries in which they or their families have lived. We want to assure our residents, workers, families, educators, and students that we are being vigilant at the local level to make sure that no one here imitates the violence we saw in our capital. We are committed to the safety of our residents. And our commitment to peaceful, if energetic, democratic debate will not be diminished. For our young people, the School District will provide a space for students to communicate their concerns tomorrow morning. Regardless of one’s political opinions, it is important to note that this event is not a standard protest or an example of exercising one’s rights under the First Amendment. This was a violent event and students will likely have questions about the political process that was happening, as well as reactions to the events that have unfolded. For parents and guardians, there is no script or lesson plan for how best to discuss this situation with your children. All schools will have mental health staff available to talk to students or colleagues who may be struggling with these events. Town and School staff have confidential access to counselors through our Employee Assistance provider. In the meantime, our commitment to peaceful, democratic government rooted in legal precepts remains unshaken. Local government, local schools, local elections are the foundation of how we choose to govern ourselves. It requires constant vigilance to sustain it. “

The following resources may be helpful to you and may guide you as you prepare to support your children:

West Springfield: