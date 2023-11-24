WAREHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In the eastern part of the state, Police in Wareham say that a 31-year-old woman is facing drunken driving charges after crashing into a cranberry bog.

Authorities say that they were sent to the crash just after midnight on Thursday.

The vehicle was overturned and submersed in the cranberry bog, and a good Samaritan was helping the driver get out of the car.

Wareham Fire searched the vehicle and water to secure any potential hazards. The driver, Alisha McGough, has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.