CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents who are eligible for the CARES Act and have exhausted their regular unemployment compensation can now receive the new Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

P.E.U.C provides up to 13 additional weeks of unemployment benefits.

If you have been receiving regular standard unemployment benefits on an active claim PEUC will automatically begin.

If your claim has expired, you need to file a new standard unemployment claim.