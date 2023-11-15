CAPE COD (WWLP) – An international cargo plane that took off from JFK in New York dumped thousands of gallons of fuel over the water in eastern Massachusetts during an emergency landing last week.

According to a report in capeandIslands.org, which is the local NPR station out there, the pilot dumped 6-thousand gallons of fuel after a horse on board escaped its stall and forced an emergency landing.

All of the fuel was dumped in the ocean between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. According to the report, the plane was flying high enough that the fuel evaporated before it hit the water. A vet was called in to look at the horse once the plane landed back in New York.