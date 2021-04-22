Casino updates provided by Massachusetts Gaming Commission Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a virtual public meeting on Monday, April 26 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Topics on the agenda include on-site casino updates, reports from the racing division, investigations and enforcement, and the 2021 Community Mitigation Fund. The public is invited to listen by conference call: Call Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 112 345 5402

MARCH 2021 Revenue Report-Courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda.

  1. Call to order.
  2. Administrative Update – Karen Wells, Executive Director
    a. On-site Casino Updates – Loretta Lillios, Director of Investigations and
    Enforcement Bureau; Bruce Band, Assistant Director, Gaming Agents Division
    Chief
  3. Racing Division – Dr. Alex Lightbown, Director of Racing
    a. Race Horse Development Fund Split – Commissioner Gayle Cameron; Todd
    Grossman, General Counsel; Dr. Alex Lightbown, Director of Racing VOTE
  4. Investigations and Enforcement Bureau – Loretta Lillios, Director of Investigations and
    Enforcement Bureau
    a. MGM Springfield Individual Qualifier – Determination of Suitability – Katherine
    Hartigan, Senior Enforcement Counsel VOTE
  5. Community Affairs Division – Joe Delaney, Community Affairs Division Chief
    a. Community Mitigation Fund Public Safety Application Reviews – Joe Delaney,
    Community Affairs Division Chief; Mary Thurlow, Program Manager; Katherine
    Hartigan, Senior Enforcement Counsel VOTE
  6. Commissioner Updates
  7. Other business – reserved for matters the Chair did not reasonably anticipate at the time of
    posting.

