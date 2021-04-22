Casino updates provided by Massachusetts Gaming Commission Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a virtual public meeting on Monday, April 26 beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Topics on the agenda include on-site casino updates, reports from the racing division, investigations and enforcement, and the 2021 Community Mitigation Fund. The public is invited to listen by conference call: Call Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 112 345 5402
For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda.
- Call to order.
- Administrative Update – Karen Wells, Executive Director
a. On-site Casino Updates – Loretta Lillios, Director of Investigations and
Enforcement Bureau; Bruce Band, Assistant Director, Gaming Agents Division
Chief
- Racing Division – Dr. Alex Lightbown, Director of Racing
a. Race Horse Development Fund Split – Commissioner Gayle Cameron; Todd
Grossman, General Counsel; Dr. Alex Lightbown, Director of Racing VOTE
- Investigations and Enforcement Bureau – Loretta Lillios, Director of Investigations and
Enforcement Bureau
a. MGM Springfield Individual Qualifier – Determination of Suitability – Katherine
Hartigan, Senior Enforcement Counsel VOTE
- Community Affairs Division – Joe Delaney, Community Affairs Division Chief
a. Community Mitigation Fund Public Safety Application Reviews – Joe Delaney,
Community Affairs Division Chief; Mary Thurlow, Program Manager; Katherine
Hartigan, Senior Enforcement Counsel VOTE
- Commissioner Updates
- Other business – reserved for matters the Chair did not reasonably anticipate at the time of
posting.