Casino updates provided by Massachusetts Gaming Commission Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a virtual public meeting on Monday, April 26 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Topics on the agenda include on-site casino updates, reports from the racing division, investigations and enforcement, and the 2021 Community Mitigation Fund. The public is invited to listen by conference call: Call Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 112 345 5402

MARCH 2021 Revenue Report-Courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda.