BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has released the gross gaming revenues for December 2022 from the state’s three casinos.

According to the MGC, MGM Springfield took in $4,829,782.52 from gaming tables and $17,640, 504.18 from slots, for a total of $22,470,286.10 in gross revenue. MGM paid $5,617,571.68.

Plainridge Park Casino, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of GGR. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to local aid and 18% is allotted to the race horse development fund.

MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, both category 1 resort casinos, are taxed on 25% of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

Courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission

More detailed revenue reports for each facility can be found here.