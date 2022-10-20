ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday.

(Athol Fire Department)

According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.

One cat was rescued during the process and no injuries were reported.