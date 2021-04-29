Catalytic converters are being stolen and their value is tied to the metals inside

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Catalytic converters have once again become the main target of thieves. They’ve been sawing them off the bottom of vehicles in western Massachusetts, and in Agawam, buses.

“It takes a matter of a minute to saw this out,” said Ed Malikowski, Manager and Mechanic at Mal. Bros. Autobody. “Trucks have a larger engine, and a larger engine means a larger converter, which means more money.

Malikowski told 22News these converters simply break down pollutants, but they are also extremely valuable. The reason why these catalytic converters are so valuable is because of the rare metals inside of it, including platinum. 22News found out these stolen ones aren’t being bought at local scrapyards, but over the black market.

“If someone has one of these catalytic converters and goes walking in, its a red flag,” said Malikowski.

Kane’s Scrap Iron and Metals in Chicopee require sellers to have a valid drivers license, and their materials are entered into a database, which police can access. West Springfield police said its been difficult to track where they are being pawned off. They are actively investigating, and so far, the best leads they have are from surveillance cameras.

The rare metal inside it, platinum, has increased to $1200 an ounce, with the average converter having up to 7 ounces inside.