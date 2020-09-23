Cats rescued in Delaware brought to Massachusetts for medical care and adoption

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers from Central Massachusetts Disaster Animal Response Team traveled to Delaware to pick up 29 cats that had been rescued.

According to a news release from Second Chance Animal Services, the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware took in 182 cats and 1 dog that were seized by the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare in a suspected animal cruelty case in Camden, DE early last week.

The cats were brought to the Second Chance Almost Home transport facility in North Brookfield, completed their state mandated quarantine and are receiving all necessary medical care.

Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato said “many of the cats are in need of dental care, need on-going treatment for skin conditions and body sores, or are underweight. Some cats have already been cleared for adoption by our veterinarians, but the majority will be available for foster to adopt. They have already been through so much and we think they will do best recovering with loving new families.”

Any one interested in adopting or donating for the care of the Delaware rescue cats can visit www.secondchanceanimals.org for more information.

