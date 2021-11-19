Caution urged, but imperative cited on health care costs

BOSTON (SHNS) – Amid discussions about what more Massachusetts can do to get a handle on rising health care costs, hospital system leaders described their industry as fragile and cautioned against actions that would further shake up a field still laboring under burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe that this is a time like no other, and after more than 20 months of facing, really, challenge after challenge that COVID threw our way, along with a massive increase in demand for care that we provide, along with rising costs in supplies and pharmaceuticals, I am deeply concerned about the state of health care in Massachusetts, and that goes beyond solely concerns about costs, although I am concerned about costs, too,” Beth Israel Lahey Health President and CEO Dr. Kevin Tabb said. “And I guess I would say that I would really urge caution, real caution, when it comes to taking any actions that would adversely impact the state health care system because as I see it, it’s at a breaking point at the moment.”

Tabb spoke with other health system leaders on a virtual panel Wednesday during the Health Policy Commission’s cost trends hearing. The commission holds the hearing every year to explore health care spending growth, the forces that drive it, impacts on consumers and potential policy levers that could help rein in the increases.

From 2018 to 2019, the period considered during this year’s hearing, health care spending increased 4.3 percent in Massachusetts, outpacing a state cost control target for a second year in a row.

Prices, particularly those for hospital inpatient and outpatient services, are a major driver of the spending growth, according to the commission. The HPC has found insurance cost-sharing and premiums rose faster than wages and inflation between 2017 and 2019, and that the average total costs for Massachusetts family health insurance premiums roughly tripled from 2000 to 2019.

The HPC issued a series of policy recommendations aimed at helping control cost growth, and leaders on Beacon Hill are pursuing various pieces of health care legislation with different goals.

Comments from hospital heads at the hearing underscore the complex dynamics that policymakers face in seeking to advance health care reforms more than a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Anne Klibanski, the president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, said the health care system of 2021 looks very different from the pre-pandemic version captured in the HPC’s data.

Hospitals, she said, are treating patients who deferred care at the height of the pandemic and are now sicker as a result, while grappling with a workforce shortage, “staggering” turnover rates and inflation that is driving up labor and supply costs.

“We all recognize this pandemic,” she said. “We’ve talked about it, it’s not over, but I think the most important part is how profoundly it’s changed our lives, our economy, our society and what is perhaps a little less appreciated is how this pandemic has significantly and permanently changed our health care system and health care, permanently.”

Health Policy Commission members indicated they still see a need for action on costs.

Don Berwick, a former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said all economic sectors are fragile right now and health care is not experiencing its challenges in isolation. Ron Mastrogiovanni, the president and CEO of HealthView Services, said he recognized the presence of “very serious issues” but that health care costs have been rising for years.

“The question becomes, even though we’re in the position we’re in, people are having trouble paying these bills. What can we do?” Mastrogiovanni said.

Speaking on the same panel, Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, described rising costs as “unsustainable” and a problem that “is likely to worsen.”

“In our negotiations this year, some hospitals are seeking price increases double or triple the increases they sought just a few years ago,” Dreyfus said. “As I said, we know our hospitals are under extraordinary pressure to increase wages, reinvest in their facilities, recruit top clinicians and respond to staff burnout, yet our families and employers are under strain, too, and the time to act on affordability is now.”

Dreyfus recommended taking actions against surprise billing by out-of-network providers, adding hospitals into the performance improvement plan process through which the HPC can impose additional oversight on providers and payers deemed to post excessive cost growth, and addressing “outdated state processes” that review hospital expansions.

He said regulators rarely examine if a system seeking to expand is already exceeding the state’s cost growth benchmark and do not require large systems to support community hospitals.

On Wednesday, the House voted 158-1 to pass a bill that would apply greater scrutiny and checks on large health care providers expanding into areas already served by larger community hospitals.

House Speaker Ron Mariano discussed the bill in remarks at the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans annual conference, which was held virtually Thursday.

The speaker said the bill, along with the House’s proposal to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds on financially strapped hospitals, community health centers and on other health care needs, “will make vital improvements in our health care system, making it better for patients, providers, insurers and all stakeholders.” The House and Senate have not yet agreed on a plan to allocate ARPA money, and the hospital expansion oversight bill would also need approval from the Senate and Gov. Charlie Baker before it could become law.

“We’re also continuing to look at other measures to support our health care system, including returning to some familiar challenges we’ve tried to address in the past, with some new solutions,” Mariano said in his recorded comments.

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at making it easier to access mental health care. Baker, who in 2019 filed a bill that sought to boost spending on behavioral health and primary care while still adhering to the state’s overall cost growth targets, has said he plans to put forward another bill next year.

Baker and his health and human services secretary, Marylou Sudders, also addressed the MAHP conference.

“Early next year, the governor will file a health care bill once again, to further strengthen primary care, behavioral health, addiction services, and better manage excess costs across the system,” Sudders said. “This is how we will recalibrate the health care financing and delivery system toward a model that values time, positive outcomes, reduced costs over time, and one that stands prepared to meet the evolving needs of our residents of the commonwealth.”

Baker said the state is investing some of its ARPA funds “to help address the workforce issues that exist across the health care system.”

“We are all going to need to be innovative in our interventions to develop the workforce of individuals motivated to build careers in health care going forward, especially as our population continues to age,” he said.