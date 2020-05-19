CCC issues final order for pot businesses to reopen in Massachusetts under phase one

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Retail is one industry that is allowed to open with strict limitations in phase one, this includes the sale of recreational marijuana.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Monday, released a final cease-and-desist order for all licensed marijuana establishments, medical marijuana treatment centers, colocated marijuana operations, permitting them to operate their physical workplaces and facilities and begin a phased reopening of their businesses under Governor Charlie Baker’s 4-phased reopening plan.

The order takes effect on Monday, May 18, at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 25 at 12 a.m.

Failure to comply may result in disciplinary actions including suspension and/or revocation of licensure and any additional civil and criminal penalties established under the Essential Service Order and any extensions to that order.

The doors at Theory Wellness in Chicopee have been closed for two months. When the state’s economy first shutdown, the Baker administration deemed recreational marijuana as non-essential.

But now under phase one of the state’s reopening, pot is back.

Theory Wellness and other recreational pot shops will transition to a curb side pick up model.

Thomas Winstanley Director of Marketing for Theory Wellness told 22News, “A pretty significant volume of our business comes from the pre-order side of our business so this kind of just adds an additional step a long the way. From a consumer perspective there are certainly going to be so guard rails and expectations.”

In addition to dispensaries – clothing stores, toy stores, and garden centers that don’t sell food are able to open under the same restrictions. You won’t be able to browse in the store until phase two but, even then our shopping experience will look and feel very different from what we’re used to.

We won’t enter phase two of the re-opening plan for at least three weeks, possibly longer, depending on the status of the Coronavirus in our state.

Also listed in phase two is restaurants, but with heavy restrictions.