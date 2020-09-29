CCC to vote on recreational marijuana delivery plans at end of October

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is getting closer to regulating a marijuana delivery plan.

The CCC adopted draft delivery regulations that would create two delivery license types.

The first is a “limited delivery license.” It would allow an operator to charge a fee to make deliveries from CCC-licensed retailers and dispensaries.

The second is a “wholesale delivery license.” That would let an operator buy marijuana wholesale from cultivators and manufacturers and store it in a warehouse.

The licensees would serve as a way for people to purchase recreational marijuana.

Home delivery of marijuana is allowed under the state’s medical marijuana program.

The CCC is expected to vote on the delivery regulations October 29.