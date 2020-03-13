CDC confirms 12 additional coronavirus cases in Massachusetts Friday, total 18

(Photo: CDC) This is a picture of CDC’s laboratory test kit for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). CDC is shipping the test kits to laboratories CDC has designated as qualified, including U.S. state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense (DOD) laboratories and select international laboratories. The test kits are bolstering global laboratory capacity for detecting SARS-CoV-2.

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed 12 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts on Friday, according to state public health officials.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth to 18. Overall, there are 123 confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, 105 remain presumptive as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Berkshire County is still the only western Massachusetts county with reported coronavirus cases and Middlesex County has, 60, the most in the entire state.

Below is a number of reported confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts:

Berkshire: 9

Essex: 2

Middlesex: 60

Norfolk: 24

Suffolk: 26

Worcester: 2

The data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health also indicates that 10 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus and 12 cases are being investigated.

GLOBAL MAP OF CORONAVIRUS CASES