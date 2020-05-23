CDC recommends residents avoid non-essential travel during Memorial Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend travel is taking a huge hit this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During phase one of the Massachusetts re-opening plan, recreational travel is not encouraged by residents as there is still a “safer-at-home” advisory.

Last year, AAA expected more than 40 million Americans to travel by place, car, and trains during Memorial Day weekend. This year, AAA isn’t even releasing their Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senior vice president of AAA says this year’s travel will likely be a record low due to stay at home advisories. The current record low for travel was set the Memorial Day 2009 at the end of the Great Recession.

The Center for Disease Control still recommends that people stay at home and avoid non-essential travel. According to Governor Baker’s four-phased re-opening plan. residents are not encouraged to do recreational travel at least until phase three and that’s only determined based on trends in case numbers.